Feds give lobbying watchdog $400K to cover legal fees for lawsuit

Karen Shepherd, Commissioner of Lobbying, appears at Commons ethics committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday May 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government has given the lobbying watchdog an extra $400,000 to cover “legal costs resulting from a court challenge.”

Apotex Inc., Canada’s largest drug manufacturer, took Lobbying Commissioner Karen Shepherd to court earlier this year over an investigation she launched into a Liberal party fundraiser the firm’s chairman, Barry Sherman, hosted in August 2015. The lawsuit represents the first and only time Shepherd has been sued since her position was created in 2009.