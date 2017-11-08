Government official held secret meetings, gave advice to pro-tax haven lobby group

2013 was a bad year for tax havens.

In April, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released its first global exposé detailing secret offshore bank accounts of hundreds of wealthy elites. Only months later, then-U.K. prime minister David Cameron announced he would force shell companies to divulge their real owners.

It was a one-two punch: bad press and a threat to the secrecy tax havens rely on.

Enter the IFC Forum, a lobby group funded by 11 of the world’s biggest offshore law firms, whose business relies on the secret flows of cash through what they call “international financial centres” or IFCs. The group went on a PR offensive, meeting with government officials from a half-dozen countries, pitching stories to the Financial Times and appearing on the BBC World Service to extol the virtues of tax havens.