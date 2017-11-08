Asian-Americans targeted by racist flyers win elections

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Three Asian-American political candidates targeted by racist campaign attacks have won New Jersey elections, including one who will become Hoboken's first Sikh mayor.

Ravi Bhalla was elected mayor Tuesday, and Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel won seats on the school board in Edison.

Bhalla had been the subject of anonymously distributed flyers that labeled him a terrorist. The flyers featured a picture of Bhalla with the message "Don't let TERRORISM take over our Town!" The Indian-American politician called the flyers troubling in a Twitter post but said "we won't let hate win."

Shi and Patel were targeted by mailers that read "Make Edison Great Again" and said "the Chinese and Indians are taking over our town." It called for the candidates to be deported.

Officials are investigating who created the flyers and mailers.

The Associated Press