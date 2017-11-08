If the ethics commissioner had done her job, Morneau wouldn’t be in this mess

For weeks, through the daily pounding in question period, Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau have clung grimly to the same lifeline: The finance minister was just following the advice of the ethics commissioner.

No matter what the question — Why did the minister fail to divest his shares in Morneau Shepell? Why did he allow everyone to believe he had for two years? Did he recuse himself from discussions on Bill C-27, pension legislation that would potentially benefit Morneau Shepell? Why did he not report publicly on the two occasions when he says he did recuse himself, as the law requires? — the answer is always the same.