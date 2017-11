In attack ad, Working Families union coalition likens PC’s Brown to Trump

Trump. Brexit. Brown?

The Working Families coalition of unions claims Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown would bring the same “chaos” to Ontario that Donald Trump’s election triggered in the U.S. and the Brexit vote brought to Britain.

In its latest attack ad aimed at Brown, the group tries to tie the world’s two most politically tumultuous events of 2016 to the June 7, 2018 provincial election.