‘It’s groundbreaking’: Independent senators gain more resources, committee clout

A group of independent senators has gained more political power in Parliament.

Senate caucuses and the Independent Senators Group (ISG) reached a deal Tuesday on the distribution of committee seats, leadership positions and financial resources.

The agreement provides proportional representation for Senate resources and responsibilities in relation to the size of parties and parliamentary groups.

Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, facilitator of the ISG, said exact resource levels are still being worked out, but the fair share principle has significantly been adopted as the new norm.