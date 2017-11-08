It’s no bromance, but Trudeau has found a way to charm Trump

One year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted with an unexpected challenge: A U.S. president more familiar to Canadians as a reality-TV star than for his public policy. A president so vastly different in his approach to politics that it was perhaps impossible to overcome.

And so began a long courtship that now seems to be an actual relationship.

It may be counterintuitive, given the state of the current free trade negotiations, but there is a clear upside for Canada to Donald Trump’s presidency. The ability to put Canada on the map in a new way.

Trudeau and his team have seen it and seized it.