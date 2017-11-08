National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

It’s no bromance, but Trudeau has found a way to charm Trump

By — Nov 8 2017

One year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was confronted with an unexpected challenge: A U.S. president more familiar to Canadians as a reality-TV star than for his public policy. A president so vastly different in his approach to politics that it was perhaps impossible to overcome.

And so began a long courtship that now seems to be an actual relationship.

It may be counterintuitive, given the state of the current free trade negotiations, but there is a clear upside for Canada to Donald Trump’s presidency. The ability to put Canada on the map in a new way.

Trudeau and his team have seen it and seized it.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines