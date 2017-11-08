Lack of ‘qualified’ candidates for watchdog jobs, says government

The Liberal government says it extended a year-long search for a new ethics watchdog last spring because it was unhappy with the result of a search that produced an insufficient “pool of qualified candidates,” according to a document filed in federal court.

That search is ongoing, now into its 19th month, as Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson is in the midst of handling several sensitive cases that touch the government’s two most powerful officials: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Democracy Watch released Wednesday an