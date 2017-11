MPs, staff have ‘a few issues’ with Phoenix, but House not scrapping it: Speaker’s office

The House of Commons is not looking to opt out of the problem-plagued Phoenix pay system, the Speaker’s office says, despite some MPs and their staff reporting problems.

“There have been a few issues with pay but the House administration does not have a record of the total amounts related to underpayment or overpayments resulting from system-generated errors,” said Heather Bradley, the director of communications to House Speaker Geoff Regan (Halifax West, N.S.), in an emailed statement Nov. 3.