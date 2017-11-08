Opposition MPs want Privy Council officials to testify on MMIWG inquiry delays

Opposition MPs want officials from the Privy Council Office to appear before the Commons Indigenous affairs committee to answer questions on whether they are responsible for the slow and halting start to National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

In an interim report released last week, the MMIWG inquiry commissioners said rigid federal rules and bureaucratic incompetence marred the inquiry’s work over the first eight months of its existence. The Privy Council — essentially, the prime minister’s department — is the nerve centre of the federal government and is responsible for providing administrative support to the national inquiry under the federal Inquiries Act.