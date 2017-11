Quebec ready to go it alone with tax on companies like Netflix

Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao is proposing a co-ordinated effort with Ottawa to tax online businesses that don’t have a significant presence in Quebec.

If the federal government doesn’t go for it, Leitao says Quebec is prepared to proceed with the move alone as early as 2018.

In a letter sent to federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau Tuesday, Leitao cites the rise of e-commerce transactions and the difficulty applying the Quebec sales tax (QST) on these types of purchases.