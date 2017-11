Russia bans dozens of Canadians, refuses to name names

Russia says it has blacklisted dozens of “Canadian political actors pursuing a toxic Russophobic agenda” in retaliation for Canada’s decision to sanction 30 Russian officials, but is refusing to say who is on that list.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Ottawa confirmed on Tuesday that a “large number” of Canadians had been targeted, defending Russia’s right to not release a list of names.