Speaker splits up Liberal omnibus budget bill, thanks to new Liberal rule

Speaker Geoff Regan made a bit of parliamentary history on Wednesday afternoon, ruling that the Liberal government’s current budget bill was an example of omnibus legislation that should be split up for separate votes.

Regan’s move was the first use of a new rule for omnibus legislation — a rule the Liberals introduced this spring after complaining about their predecessor’s use of budget bills

It is also something of a watershed moment for the long-simmering concern about such complex legislation.