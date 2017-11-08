The Latest: Seattle mayor-elect promises progress

SEATTLE — The Latest on the Seattle mayoral race (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Seattle Mayor-Elect Jenny Durkan said in a statement Wednesday that the hard work of delivering progress in the Pacific Northwest's largest city starts today.

She said, "I am honoured that the voters have given me this great opportunity, but with the honour comes a deep responsibility." A second batch of ballots showed her maintaining a 20-point lead in the all mail-in election.

Her opponent Cary Moon conceded the race Wednesday afternoon and said she had called Durkan to congratulate her.

Durkan defeated Moon to become the first female mayor of the city since Bertha Knight Landes was elected in 1926.

___

4:10 p.m.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan has defeated urban planner Cary Moon to give the booming city of Seattle its first female mayor since the 1920s.

Durkan maintained her 20-point lead Wednesday when a second batch of ballots was tabulated and released in the all mail-in election.

Durkan captured just over 60 per cent of the votes while Moon tallied about 40 per cent .

Seattle voters chose between Durkan and Moon to replace former Mayor Ed Murray, who resigned earlier this year amid accusations of sexual abuse.

Because Murray resigned, Durkan will take office as soon as the election is certified in late November, instead of January.

____

12:14 a.m.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan has taken a strong early lead in a Seattle race for mayor that will give the booming liberal city its first female mayor since the 1920s.

Ninety-one years after the city elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, early returns Tuesday were showing Durkan had captured more than a 20-point lead with nearly 61 per cent of the first votes tallied in the all-mail election. Urban planner Cary Moon had tallied just over 39 per cent of the vote.

Ballot counting will continue over the next several days.

Voters were choosing between Durkan, 59, or Moon, 54, or to lead this city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands.

