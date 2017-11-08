The threat of Payette’s affection for facts

Governor-General Julie Payette is a scientist, engineer and astronaut, “a Canadian of extraordinary achievement admired by all,” as her predecessor said as she took his place. She is thus startlingly overqualified to be the Queen’s representative, and it was very good of her to have accepted the job offer.

Parents appreciate her, which I always think is the crucial element for this strange position in Canadian life. They can tell their little daughters and sons to study hard. One day you could be a Julie Payette, an adventurer, an intellect, a sturdy person whose courage is an example for everyone who feels under fire.