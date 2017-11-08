Top U.S. creationist’s invitation as keynote speaker for Alberta homeschooling convention draws fire

An Alberta homeschooling group that came under fire in 2016 for booking controversial reality-TV couple Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar for its annual convention is again facing heat — this time for inviting a leading U.S. creationist to speak.

Ken Ham is listed as one of three keynote speakers at the annual Alberta Home Education Association (AHEA) convention next April in Red Deer.

Ham, an Australian native, has built a thriving ministry in Kentucky. He is the president and CEO of Answers in Genesis ministry, which focuses “on providing answers to questions about the Bible — particularly the book of Genesis — regarding key issues such as creation, evolution, science, and the age of the earth.”

In describing itself on its website, Answers in Genesis says: “We also desire to train others to develop a biblical worldview, and seek to expose the bankruptcy of evolutionary ideas, and its bedfellow, a “millions of years old” earth (and even older universe) … the Bible — the “history book of the universe” — provides a reliable, eyewitness account of the beginning of all things, and can be trusted to tell the truth in all areas it touches on.”