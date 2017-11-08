Wall St. analyst concerned for Trump’s health: ‘Loathes exercise,’ sleeps 4 hours, never eats fruit

As if he doesn’t have enough to worry about, questions are coming up over President Donald Trump’s personal health.

The president is a notorious junk-food junkie and not known as much of a fitness buff outside his regular rounds of golf. There already have been many articles written and opinions offered on the state of Trump’s health.

The latest concerns come from Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments, whose views on Wall Street and Washington are widely followed. In his daily note Tuesday, Valliere offers a number of concerns: