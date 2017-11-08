With secrecy oaths signed, 11 MPs and senators set for unprecedented access to national security agencies

In the next few weeks, a group of 11 MPs and senators who have received top security clearances and signed lifetime confidentiality oaths will start getting briefings on the country’s most sensitive national security issues.

The brand new National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which had its membership announced Monday, marks the first time Canada has allowed parliamentarians outside of cabinet to review its national security agencies. It also finally catches Canada up to its “Five Eyes” intelligence allies (the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand), who already have such bodies.