1 in 3 Canadians say Morneau doing poor job as finance minister: poll

Over one in three Canadians think Bill Morneau is doing a poor or very poor job and needs to step up his game as finance minister, according to a new Nanos survey of Canadians, conducted exclusively for CTV News.

In the aftermath of Morneau’s blind trust controversy, and fresh off the heels of a fiscal update that offered good news about the economy but bad news for those who care about balanced budgets, Canadians were asked what they thought of the job he’s doing in his portfolio, and the results were mixed.

