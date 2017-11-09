National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

As Notley and Kenney fight over gay-straight alliances, Alberta’s students are watching

By — Nov 9 2017

As a politician who ably represented Alberta from Ottawa for nearly 20 years, Jason Kenney can be forgiven for underestimating the political squall he would face with his position on gay-straight alliances.

The school clubs, intended to provide a support network for LGBTQ youth, have been political fodder in the Alberta legislature since at least 2014, when the Alberta Liberal Party first proposed a bill intended to enshrine the right to create them. (If the bill also helped progressives frame its Progressive Conservative critics as homophobic troglodytes, well, all the better.)

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines