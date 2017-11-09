As Notley and Kenney fight over gay-straight alliances, Alberta’s students are watching

As a politician who ably represented Alberta from Ottawa for nearly 20 years, Jason Kenney can be forgiven for underestimating the political squall he would face with his position on gay-straight alliances.

The school clubs, intended to provide a support network for LGBTQ youth, have been political fodder in the Alberta legislature since at least 2014, when the Alberta Liberal Party first proposed a bill intended to enshrine the right to create them. (If the bill also helped progressives frame its Progressive Conservative critics as homophobic troglodytes, well, all the better.)