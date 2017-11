Canadarm creator to transform into U.S. company, raising concerns of tech heading south of the border

Canada’s largest space firm, creators of the iconic Canadarm and key spacecraft such as Radarsat-2, will become a U.S. company within two years.

In 2008 the Conservative government in 2008 blocked the sale of MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates to a U.S. firm. But now, through a merger and the acquisition of another company, MDA has become Maxar Technologies and will transform itself into a fully incorporated U.S. company by 2019.