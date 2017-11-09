Canada’s commitment to Arctic research in doubt, says prominent scientist

A prominent climate scientist says Canada has fallen behind on its commitment to scientific research in the Arctic and that has an effect on its sovereignty in the North.

Louis Fortier, a biologist and oceanographer from the University of Laval, leads ArcticNet, a consortium of Canadian Arctic scientists who collaborate to study the impacts of climate change in the North.

ArcticNet’s funding expires in March and new pools of cash that could help it don’t kick in until 2019, so Fortier wants bridge funding of about $10 million next year to at least help keep the network from collapsing.