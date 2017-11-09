National Newswatch

Compensation cut for elite soldiers if injuries last more than 180 days

By — Nov 9 2017

Elite soldiers involved in Canada’s most dangerous and secretive military operations could now lose a special monthly allowance if they are sick or injured for more than 180 days, CTV News has learned.
The Department of National Defence quietly rolled out the policy in September.
The new rules mean that personnel with the Canadian Special Operations Forces — many of whom work on top-secret missions across the globe — will lose the special compensation if illness or injury restricts their duties for more than 180 days.

