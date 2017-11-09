National Newswatch
Did Premier Rachel Notley breach decorum with ‘mansplaining’ accusation?

By — Nov 9 2017

The question came from Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark during question period Tuesday.

You can see why it got right up the nose of Premier Rachel Notley.

“It is amazing that I have to ask this question,” said Clark. “But do you know that there’s a significant environmental benefit to building a pipeline to tidewater, because it reduces overall carbon emissions by displacing higher carbon crude from places like Venezuela and Nicaragua?”

I can only imagine how galling it was for Notley to field such a patronizing question.

