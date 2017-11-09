Federal parties set sights on B.C.’s December by-election

The federal NDP is looking at next month’s by-election in South Surrey-White Rock as a learning experience for new supporters, while the Liberals and Conservatives are bracing for an all-out fight.

Former Tory MP Dianne Watts won by a slim margin in 2015, which has the Tories and Liberals both convinced they have a shot at the seat – one of four by-elections across Canada set for Dec. 11. South Surrey-White Rock was created in 2012 and has been Tory ever since. For the Tories, victory would provide momentum for rookie leader Andrew Scheer. For the Liberals, it would suggest their breakthrough in B.C. in the 2015 election continues.