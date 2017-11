Gay-straight alliance bill may allow covert sex ed: Alberta United Conservatives

Alberta’s United Conservatives say they’re concerned the government is using its gay-straight alliance bill to clear the way for kids to be taught sex education without parents being told.

Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government says gay-straight alliances are strictly student-led social clubs and don’t teach the sex-education curriculum.

But United Conservative critic Mike Ellis says gay-straight alliance instructional documents include having speakers and educational activities.