Legion commandeers Wounded Warriors Canada fundraising campaign over use of poppy

A popular fundraising partnership between Telus and Wounded Warriors Canada was commandeered by the Royal Canadian Legion this week because it included an image of a poppy, which the legion claims as a trademark symbol.

The online fundraiser asks users to scroll through the names of more than 117,000 fallen soldiers — a sobering and time-consuming task — and, as users scroll, a poppy blooms above the list of names.

For each user that makes it to the end of the list, the telecommunications company pledged to donate $5 to Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health charity that supports veterans, first responders and their families.