‘Magnum, P.I.’ Sidekick John Hillerman Dead at 84

John Hillerman — the co-star on “Magnum, P.I.” who played Tom Selleck’s condescending landlord — has died.

A spokeswoman for the family reportedly said he died Thursday at his home in Houston. The cause of death is not known. Hillerman played Jonathan Quayle Higgins III alongside Selleck in the hit 1980s TV series.