Montreal-born scientist says forestry sector in denial about disappearing caribou

A Woodland cariboo bull in Torngats is seen in this undated handout photo. Manitoba and Saskatchewan come out on top of a mediocre class in a new review of how Canada's provinces and territories are protecting vulnerable woodland caribou. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CPAWS - Mike Bedell

A Canadian scientist who has researched endangered caribou recovery for years is accusing Canada’s forestry industry of treating the decline of the species in the same way that climate doubters treat the science of global warming.

Montreal-born Mark Hebblewhite, an associate professor at the University of Montana’s wildlife biology program, served on a science panel for Canada’s boreal caribou recovery, and has worked in wildlife conservation science for decades, including in Banff National Park and Algonquin Park.

He is the co-author with Université Laval’s Daniel Fortin of a letter, published in the Nov. 10 issue of the peer-reviewed academic journal Science, that takes aim at the forest and energy industries for being ultimately responsible for caribou dying out, and calls on the Trudeau government to “abide by its own environmental laws” to protect the iconic species that appears on Canadian quarters.