Provincial rules for legal pot could bring new ways to run afoul of the law

If federal legislation moves forward as planned, as of next summer Canadians will be able to grow, possess and consume marijuana legally — but that doesn’t mean they won’t face limits.

The Liberal government has said it wants to see marijuana made legal by July 1, 2018. There’s debate as to whether that timeline will hold, but some provinces aren’t waiting to find out as they introduce legislation and rules around how pot will be sold and where it can be used.

People in New Brunswick learned this week that even after pot is legalized, cannabis users will be required to keep their legal cannabis in a locked container or locked room.