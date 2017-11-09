Saskatchewan premier’s office using ‘fake map’ of GTH to sell Chinese megamall

CBC has discovered the premier’s office is promoting the megamall being built at the Global Transportation Hub using a map of the facility which features a host of businesses that don’t exist.

The real GTH houses about ten businesses and more than half of the land is empty.

However, on the popular Chinese social media site WeChat, the premier’s office, which oversees Saskatchewan’s China outreach, shows a map of the GTH where every space is full.

It indicates the GTH is home to businesses such as Interlock, Precise, Conex, TNS and Brad. But none of those businesses are at the GTH.

A drive around the inland port shows instead of those businesses, there are just vacant lots.