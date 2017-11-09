Talk of new Trans-Pacific Partnership grips member nations at APEC leaders summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Danang, Vietnam, the site of the APEC leaders summit, where talk of a new Trans-Pacific Partnership has gripped member countries.

Trade ministers from 11 of the 12 original signatories — with the notable exception of the U.S. — have been in advanced talks this week in the resort town ahead of the arrival of national leaders.

While some countries are hopeful for a deal by the weekend, Canada has sought to tamp down such optimism. The prime minister has publicly said Canada will not be rushed into any deal, and will not cave to “pressure” from other countries.