To become known to voters, Scheer and Singh take different paths

When voters head to the polls in four federal by-elections next month, Jagmeet Singh’s name will not be on offer in any of them.

The new NDP leader says he is quite comfortable without a seat in the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, another recently-minted federal leader, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, has been handed a series of Liberal gifts and rises regularly in the Commons to take Justin Trudeau to task on his treatment of small business, conflict-of-interest allegations against his finance minister and tax evasion allegations against his chief fundraiser.