Trudeau in no rush to sign new TPP; officials say Canada wants to bide time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expanding on his concerns about the Trans-Pacific Partnership as more details emerge about why his government might avoid locking itself into the agreement when the treaty’s partners meet this week in Vietnam.

The 11 remaining TPP economies, including Canada, have been trying to salvage the deal following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it earlier this year.

Trudeau is scheduled to meet Friday with his counterparts from the other TPP countries in Danang, Vietnam, where they will also participate in the leaders’ summit for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation.