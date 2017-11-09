Why are our institutions failing women?

The recent avalanche of harassment allegations has produced much discussion about men’s abusive behaviour. All people in positions of power do need to stop preying on others, if not out of genuine decency, then out of self-preservation.

However, the bigger question is: Why are society’s institutions failing women and others with less power? If these wealthy, powerful Hollywood women kept their secrets about harassment and rape all these years, imagine what low income women, those from racialized communities, people with disabilities, queer folks, and others without a big media microphone have experienced.