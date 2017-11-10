Alabama Republicans defend Roy Moore over allegations he had sexual contact with 14-year-old

He was “the Ten Commandments judge,” a self-proclaimed defender of Christian righteousness. He founded a group called the Foundation for Moral Law, warned of the danger of Muslims, accused gay people of perversion.

Now he is accused of a sex crime.

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, was plunged into an explosive scandal on Thursday when the Washington Post reported that an Alabama woman alleges that Moore had sexual contact with her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.