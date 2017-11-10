Amid ‘deep concern’ for Rohingya refugees, Trudeau meets with Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his special envjoy to Myanmar, Bob Rae, met with Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, before the start of APEC trade talks in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The 45-minute meeting was arranged to discuss a possible way forward on the Rohingya refugee crisis, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee from Myanmar’s Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh in the face of violence at home.

“Given Canada’s commitment to the promotion of pluralism and humanitarianism, Prime Minister Trudeau conveyed Canada’s ongoing deep concern for the situation facing Rohingya refugees,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.