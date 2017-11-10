Canadian hoops star Barrett to play college ball at Duke

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play at Duke.
The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.
Barrett is regarded as the world's best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP
The 6-foot-6 wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.
He's a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and could join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.
He also earned MVP
