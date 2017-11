Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of sexual harassment

Canadian actress Ellen Page is sharing stories of having suffered sexual harassment and assault at work, including accusing Brett Ratner of making aggressive and inappropriate sexual comments to her and others on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand.

The actress posted a lengthy essay on Facebook Friday alleging the director-producer of outing her on the set of the blockbuster 2006 film, when she was 18.

Warning: explicit language in following post