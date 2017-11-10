Ethics commissioner examining Morneau’s sponsorship of pension bill

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson is examining Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27, CTV News has learned.

The federal ethics watchdog says she has “reasonable grounds” based on her follow up meeting with the finance minister about his involvement with the pension bill, to “commence an examination” into whether Morneau contravened Canadian ethics laws by sponsoring the legislation while still owning shares in his family’s human resources company.

Developing story…