Greg Clark quits as Alberta Party leader, says party poised to grow

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark is stepping down.

Clark said Friday he is quitting the position to spark a leadership race he says is needed to galvanize support for a party that is on the rise.

The 46-year-old first-term MLA says there’s an opportunity for the Alberta Party to capture the vast majority of voters who are in the centre and don’t favour the left-wing politics of the NDP or the right-wing policies of the United Conservatives.

“For the Alberta Party to be big enough to compete to win the next election we need to take some pretty bold action,” Clark said in an interview.

“(We need to) throw the doors open, sell thousands of memberships, raise some money, grow the profile of the party in all corners of the province — and really the best way to do that is through a leadership contest.”