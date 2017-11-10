Hudson Fasching, Linus Ullmark help lead Americans over Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Hudson Fasching had a goal and an assist and Linus Ullmark made 38 saves as the Rochester Americans doubled up the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Kevin Porter, Colin Blackwell and Kyle Criscuolo supplied the rest of the offence for Rochester (7-4-1).

Max Reinhart and Gabriel Gagne had power-play goals for the Senators (6-7-1), Ottawa's AHL affiliate. Danny Taylor turned away 26 shots in defeat.

The Americans were scoreless on five power plays and Belleville was 2 for 6.

The Canadian Press