Liberals to offer equipment, training for peacekeeping but no mission commitment

Canada is ready to offer the United Nations a list of high-end equipment and troops who could train peacekeepers from other countries for dangerous deployments, CBC News has learned.

The pledge, to be made Wednesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an international gathering of defence ministers in Vancouver, does not involve a long-awaited commitment to a specific mission, nor will it see large-scale boots on the ground, said multiple sources.

The Liberal government pledged over a year ago to deliver up to 600 troops and 150 police officers to UN-mandated peace operations.

The goal is still relevant, said one official who spoke the condition anonymity, but it is something the government “is committed to build up to.”