On equalization, Jason Kenney is fighting the right fight in the worst way

Let’s begin with the standard disclaimer: the government of Alberta does not “pay into” equalization, nor does it transfer income to other provincial governments. Equalization is not a revenue-sharing agreement among the provinces, but a federal program: the payments to poorer provinces, intended to ensure they can offer services that are “reasonably comparable” with those of their richer cousins, come out of federal revenues.

What is true is that Alberta, even in its present straits, is one of the few provinces that does not receive equalization payments. It is also true that Albertans, even at present, have incomes that are well above the national average, and as such bear a disproportionate share, as federal taxpayers, of the costs of the program.