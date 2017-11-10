Ottawa proposing legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram, plus GST

Anyone planning to purchase legal marijuana next year better be prepared to pay the taxman as well, to the tune of at least $1 for every gram — plus GST.

The proposed federal tax scheme, announced Friday, will be available for public comment until Dec. 7 as Canada prepares to legalize the drug by next summer.

The plan would add an excise tax of $1 per gram or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher, with the revenues to be divided equally between Ottawa and the provinces.

I’m very comfortable that the level of taxation that has been determined as appropriate in this case achieves our goals of keeping the price sufficiently low to be competitive with an illicit market, while at the same time not creating an incentive for the consumption and purchase of this drug,” said Liberal MP Bill Blair, the government’s point man on legalizing marijuana.