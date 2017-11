WH: Trump believes Moore will do “right thing,” “step aside” if allegations true

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)

President Trump believes that if allegations about Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are true, Moore will “do the right thing and step aside,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

“Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case one from many years ago — to destroy a person’s life,” Sanders said told reporters abroad Air Force One.