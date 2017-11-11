Before you go: why we don’t publicly express love

He was, among other things, Canada’s most famous lip kisser. Even as the enigmatic Gord Downie transcended labels—musician, poet, activist—as he became a kind of Canadian medium, channeling the complicated mythologies of a people who celebrate the struggle against oversimplified clichés of patriotism, his spontaneous lip kissing of his bandmates, his friends, interviewers—did he really lip kiss Peter Mansbridge?—became his last riddle, as complicated and compelling as any of his lyrics: why do we wait to the end of life to talk publicly about the people we love?

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.