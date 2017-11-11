Budget watchdog considering legal ‘saga’ with revenue agency to test his powers

Canada’s budget watchdog is considering whether to use a 5-year battle to get information from the Canada Revenue Agency to test the limits of the new legislation outlining his office’s powers.

“I call it a saga, a long saga.”

Parliamentary budget officer Jean-Denis Fréchette says his office has been involved in a legal battle with CRA since 2012.

The PBO has been requesting information to evaluate Canada’s “tax gap,” which represents the difference between taxes that should be received and the ones that actually end up being collected, the latter being lower due to the underground economy, tax havens and mistakes made by Canadians filing their taxes.