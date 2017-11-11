‘ER’ Actor Anthony Edwards Accuses Producer Gary Goddard of Molestation

“ER” actor Anthony Edwards in an online post on Friday accused producer and writer of Gary Goddard of molesting him as a child.

A spokesperson for Goddard denied the allegations, which Edwards made in a post on the website Medium titled “Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong.”

Edwards, 55, wrote in the post that when he was 14 years old “my mother opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard — who was my mentor, teacher and friend — being a pedophile,” which he denied at the time.