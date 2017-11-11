Government still can’t say when legal pot goes on sale in Canada

The federal government’s decision to legalize recreational pot by July 2018 made headlines around the world. Back at home, it has provinces and municipalities racing to sort out questions about where it will be sold, smoked and even stored.

But one thing no one seems to know is precisely when legalized marijuana will go on sale in Canada.

“I think when we say we want to begin in July 2018, that’s as particular as I get,” said Bill Blair, the Liberal point man on the pot file.

“I think ideally we’d be ready before the beginning of July, but again, there’s a lot of things to be taken into account.”